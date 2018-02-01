search on deccanchronicle.com
KT Rama Rao challenges Uttam Kumar Reddy on political asylum

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 2:34 am IST
He said TRS would rule for another 20 years.
KT Rama Rao
Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said he would take political asylum in case TRS did not come to power in the next elections.

He told newspersons in Gadwal of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, “PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy says Congress will win 70 Assem-bly seats and return to power. I am challenging him. I am going to take political sanyasam if the TRS doesn’t come to power. Is he prepared to take political sanyasam if the Congress doesn’t come to power?” He said TRS would rule for another 20 years.

 

Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




