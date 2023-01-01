Hope KCR will back Rahul's candidature as PM: Hanumantha

Senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Hanumantha Rao, told reporters on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had caused a sea change in the political landscape, and that top national leaders were keenly observing how the Congress leader was successful to position himself as the PM contender. (File photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav affirmed their support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate for the 2024 general elections, senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao expressed the hope that by the time general elections are held in 2024, the BRS led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would have stitched an alliance with the the UPA led by the Congress.

Hanumantha Rao told reporters on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had caused a sea change in the political landscape, and that top national leaders were keenly observing how the Congress leader was successful to position himself as the PM contender.

"More and more leaders will back him in the next elections. I hope that KCR, who has renamed TRS as BRS with national political aspirations, would rethink his political strategy and support Rahul's candidature," Hanumantha Rao remarked.

The former PCC chief suggested that regional parties should rally around Rahul Gandhi and join the UPA. "People are suffering like never before under PM Modi's leadership. Rahul, who began on a tough and arduous padayatra from Kanyakumari, has demonstrated his ability to reach out to the people and address their concerns. Rahul is the nation's only alternate leader," he added.