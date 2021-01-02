Nation Politics 01 Jan 2021 30 MLAs ready to dum ...
30 MLAs ready to dump TRS for BJP: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Seaking to press reporters, Bandi charged that the State Election Commission had become a puppet in the hands of the state government
BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
 BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that MLAs from both the TRS and Congress were in touch with him and around 30 legislators from the ruling party were ready to join the BJP.  

Sanjay along with newly-elected BJP corporators on Friday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. He urged her to intervene and ensure that the State Election Commission will convene the meeting to constitute the new GHMC council.

 

Later, speaking to press reporters, he charged that the State Election Commission had become a puppet in the hands of the state government.  Together they were playing cheap tricks on the formation of the new GHMC Council.

He wondered why the SEC had not issued notification for election of Mayor and deputy mayor, and alleged that TRS leaders were trying to lure BJP corporators into join the ruling party.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana state in 2023.

On Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s statement that he was joining the BJP, Sanjay said that he was unaware of what the Congress MLA had said.

 

