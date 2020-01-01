Nation Politics 01 Jan 2020 Rally ban: Congress ...
Rally ban: Congress moves Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2020, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 2:34 am IST
TPCC complains that Anjani Kumar denied permission for anti-CAA rally.
MP and TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with senior Congress leaders come out of the Raj Bhavan after they met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday reque-sted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order an inquiry into the alleged rude behaviour of Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar in a phone conversation with the TPCC chief.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy led a delegation of the TPCC and met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. They complained against the police commissioner as well as the state government for denying Congress permission to organise ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally on December 28.

 

The delegation requested the Governor to invoke Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and take action against the police commissioner.

Addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan later, the TPCC chief alleged that Anjani Kumar was working as a puppet of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. He went on accuse the ruling party of misusing police to harass Congress workers and leaders.

The delegation that called on Tamilisai Soundararajan comprised senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, V. Hanuman-tha Rao, A. Revanth Reddy, MP, and MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka and Kusum Kumar.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said though the TPCC had submitted an application to police well in advance for holding the rally, the commissioner denied permission and arrested Congress leaders and workers when they were holding a satyagraha inside the Gandhi Bhavan premises.

The TPCC president asked if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not find any other IPS officer fit enough to hold the post of Hyderabad police commissioner. He claimed that Mr Anjani Kumar got the post for doing “ji huzuri” to TRS leaders, though he belonged to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the delegation further brought to the notice of Governor that the police had permitted RSS and MIM to hold rallies and public meetings, but denied the same to Congress.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy says he wants to quit post of Telangana Congress chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday hinted at handing over the state unit chief’s responsibilities to  Addressing party workers and leaders in his native district Suryapet ahead of the Municipal elections, Mr Reddy said that he will be unable to spare time to the people and cadre of his Parliament segment Nalgonda and Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies if he continued to hold the position of TPCC Chief.

He assured the locals that he will be with them in the coming days now that he has decided to quit the party post.

It may be recalled that there were speculations in the Congress since the 2018 Assembly debacle that the high command is keen on a replacement for Mr Reddy.

Names of MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy and MLA D. Sridhar Babu are doing the rounds in party circles that one of them could be Uttam Kumar Reddy’s successor.

...
Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, tamilisai soundararajan, anjani kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


