Nation Politics 01 Jan 2020 Not all happy with M ...
Nation, Politics

Not all happy with Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Jan 1, 2020, 2:49 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 2:49 am IST
Five-term Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Tuesday told the media that she was unhappy over an MLA.
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)
 Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The denial of ministerial berths to certain Shiv Sena leaders in Monday’s Cabinet expansion has triggered a considerable amount of discontent and resentment.

Five-term Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Tuesday told the media that she was unhappy over an MLA, Sanjay Rathod, getting a berth in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

 

The Sena picked Rathod, who represents Digras in Yavatmal, spurring discontentment among leaders coming from the economically backward region of Vidarbha.

Gawali, who represents Yavatmal-Washim seat in the Lok Sabha, said that she was expecting the induction of Sanjay Raimulkar and Sandeep Bajoria from western parts of Vidarbha.

“We had also given a written memorandum to Shiv Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Despite pleading for this (their appointment), the portfolio has gone to someone else. As a result, we are really disappointed,” the parliamentarian said.     

The Sena also did not include leaders such as Ramdas Kadam, Diwakar Raote, Ravindra Waikar, Deepak Kesarkar and Tanaji Sawant in the new council of ministers during the expansion on Monday. Even the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, skipped the ceremony.

An editorial in Saamana stated that the party had to accommodate three independents — Bachchu Kadu, Shankarrao Gadakh and Rajendra Yadravkar — in the council of ministers, resulting in many Sainiks losing out on the opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

The Sena mouthpiece also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. “It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony. Even during the winter session, the Opposition created pandemonium and staged walkouts,” the editorial noted.

“Now after a month, the state has a full government of 43 ministers, and Fadnavis should not try to cast a bad omen. He and his party should not try to oppose the government just for the sake of opposing it,” the editorial added.

Referring to the induction of first-term MLA Aaditya Thackeray in the Cabinet, the editorial said that the junior Thackeray could execute his plans for crucial sectors like education, health, sports, tourism and environment.

Similarly, some voices of resentment can be heard in the Congress camp as well with at least one senior leader hoping that the party brass takes note of the feeling that loyalists are being ignored at a time when they deserved an opportunity.

Seniors like Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sunil Kedar were among 10 ministers of the Congress who found place in the new government.

However, choice of certain leaders as ministers seems to have not gone down well with a section of the state Congress unit.

A senior Congress leader on Tuesday questioned integrity of MLAs Aslam Sheikh and Vishwajit Kadam who were inducted into the new Cabinet. While Sheikh took oath as a Cabinet minister, Kadam as minister of state (MoS).

“Both Sheikh and Kadam were reportedly keen to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls held in October this year. They had even met with the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sheikh was even assured a ticket by the BJP, but it didn’t materialise which forced Sheikh to stay back in the Congress,” the party leader told PTI.

Induction of Kadam, who is one of the five working presidents of the state Congress, has also ruffled feathers of some leaders who believe that the MLA from western Maharashtra was chosen over party loyalist Sangram Thopte, a three time MLA from Pune district.

Kadam had first won the bypoll to Palus Kadegaon seat in Sangli district after the death of his father and former Congress minister Patangrao Kadam. He was re-elected from the seat in the October 2019 Assembly elections.

“Why was Sangram Thopte being sidelined when the fact is that he is senior to Kadam?” the leader asked. He said the Thoptes have been traditional loyalists of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Sonia Gandhi’s first rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar after she became the party chief was organised by Sangram’s father Anantrao Thopte,” the leader recalled.    
— PTI

...
Tags: shiv sena, cabinet expansion, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

In another development, Madkam Hidma, a Naxal leader hailing from Sukma district in south Bastar, who currently commands first battalion of CPM, has staked claim to the post, intelligence reports said.

Maoists yet to find Ramanna’s replacement

Nitish Kumar

All is well, says Nitish Kumar on alliance

The order clarified that all principals of government or provincialised colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the above rules.

Assam education department issues gag order

N Chandrababu Naidu

K Chandrasekhar Rao, N Chandrababu Naidu stay off Oppn unity on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Limited choice', says Sanjay Raut as brother, other Sena seniors left from cabinet

Raut said they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Had limited choice, says Sanjay Raut on no ministries to some Sena seniors

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', told PTI that they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Sarbananda Sonowal asks agitators to cooperate

Sarbananda Sonowal

G Kishan Reddy announces schedule for 2021 Census

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: File)

A lawyer, poet & now a mantri: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after his oath taking ceremony as minister in Mumbai on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham