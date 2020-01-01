Nation Politics 01 Jan 2020 Make Telangana liter ...
Make Telangana literate, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells people

He wanted every educated person to take time to teach the uneducated, the semi-literates and illiterates.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while wishing a glorious 2020 to the people, on Tuesday urged them to take a New Year pledge of making Telangana a fully-literate state.

He wanted every educated person to take time to teach the uneducated, the semi-literates and illiterates.

 

In a statement, Mr Rao hoped that armed with major administrative successes and benchmarks they have set, and aspiring to further such achievements, Telangana State would take an onward march in 2020.

He said, “Although formed six years back, the state had made rapid strides across sectors and is on its way to exceptional growth and all-round development.

It has become a role-model for other states and has been rewarded with coveted national and international honours.”

He felt that “it is a blot on us that despite leading in several sectors, the state is found wanting in literacy rate, which is a matter of concern. This situation is due to the failure of the past rulers, who have failed to promote education to the required levels. We should overcome this lacuna with grit and determination. Let us all take a pledge to make the State totally literate. The onus is on every educated person”.

