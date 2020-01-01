Nation Politics 01 Jan 2020 Kerala Assembly says ...
Nation, Politics

Kerala Assembly says scrap CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2020, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 1:45 am IST
Lone BJP member opposes resolution.
Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led Left Democratic Front-ruled state of Kerala became the first state in the country to pass a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, through a resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

The resolution was un-animously passed by me-mbers of the ruling LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF. However, the lone BJP MLA in the 140 member Assembly, O. Rajagopal, opposed the resolution terming it “anti-constitution.”

 

The Central government rejected the resolution passed by the Assembly saying that only Parlia-ment is vested with the powers to frame and pass laws in connection with citizenship. No State Assembly can surpass the Act passed by Parliament, said Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“I will urge the Chief Minister again to kindly have better legal advice. We will talk to the states if required,” he said at a press conference here to explain the Centre’s perspective on CAA.

The resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly gains significance in the backdrop of the countrywide protests being held against CAA.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in a special session of the Assembly and opposition leader Ramesh Chen-nithala seconded it.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury congratulated the Kerala Assembly for passing the resolution. DMK supremo M.K. Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly to pass a resolution on the lines of the one passed by Kerala.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, citizen amendment act
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

In another development, Madkam Hidma, a Naxal leader hailing from Sukma district in south Bastar, who currently commands first battalion of CPM, has staked claim to the post, intelligence reports said.

Maoists yet to find Ramanna’s replacement

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Not all happy with Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Nitish Kumar

All is well, says Nitish Kumar on alliance

The order clarified that all principals of government or provincialised colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the above rules.

Assam education department issues gag order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Limited choice', says Sanjay Raut as brother, other Sena seniors left from cabinet

Raut said they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Had limited choice, says Sanjay Raut on no ministries to some Sena seniors

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', told PTI that they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Sarbananda Sonowal asks agitators to cooperate

Sarbananda Sonowal

G Kishan Reddy announces schedule for 2021 Census

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: File)

A lawyer, poet & now a mantri: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after his oath taking ceremony as minister in Mumbai on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham