All is well, says Nitish Kumar on alliance

Patna: Amid simmering discontent over the seat-sharing dispute between JD(U) and BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday cleared the air by claiming that there is no trouble in the NDA.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister said that “All is well and there is no trouble anywhere in the alliance”.

Poll strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor had raised the political pitch by saying that JD(U) being the largest party in Bihar’s NDA should get more seats to contest in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The CM’s remark came after several senior BJP leaders reacted to Prashant Kishor’s statement and urged the JD(U) to clear its stand on the issue.

In a hard-hitting reaction, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said, “The 2020 Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Seat-sharing will be finalised by top leaders of both parties at the right time. There is no trouble. But those who don’t belong to any political ideology and are engaged in the business of collecting data and creating slogans are the ones speaking against the coalition and trying to help the opponents by their statements”.

The remark did not go down well with Prashant Kishor who in a tweet, said, “It is a pleasant experience to hear lectures on political dignity and ideology from Sushil Kumar Modi, who became Deputy CM due to circumstances despite his party losing badly in 2015 Assembly election.”