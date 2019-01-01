search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated in polls, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jan 1, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 1:27 am IST
The government has cheated the BCs by reducing their reservations, said Congress.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao won the recent Assembly elections by cheating, said Congress in-charge of Telangana affairs R.C. Khuntia at a meeting held here on Monday. Several prominent Congress leaders of Telangana state attended the meeting which discussed the upcoming Panchayat Raj elections and reviewed the reasons for the defeat in the Assembly elections.

Mr Khuntia said, “Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Rajat Kumar admitted that around 22 lakh voters were missing from the electoral rolls. This is proof of irregularities in the elections. Several EVMs were tampered. There is difference in number of votes polled and number of votes counted. They (the TRS) used money, police and several other means to win the elections. We will complain to Central Election Commission and will also approach the President of India. The MLAs have not sworn in even 20 days after the elections. Because of the fear of the CBI filing cases against him, Mr Rao has turned the TRS into the B-Team of the BJP. We will prove this in panchayat elections.”

 

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “We discussed the election strategies. Our MLAs will be in-charge of the parliament and the panchayat elections. Despite a Supreme Court guideline, the VVPAT slips are not being counted. We do not know why the CEO of Telangana is not responding. The government has cheated the BCs by reducing their reservations. The Congress will continue to fight against the government demanding justice to the BCs.”

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




