Telangana government sits on civic body plan for tighter rules

Hyderabad: The TS government is sitting on several proposals including amen-dments to building rules sent by the GHMC.

The civic body had proposed amending the applicability of mortgage clause in sites bigger than 100 sq. mts of plot area. It told the government that it had noticed that most owners were converting their plots into smaller ones and resorting to unauthorised constructions to avoid the mortgage clause.

According to building rules, it is mandatory for the builder or the owner to mortgage 10 per cent of the building and obtain occupancy certificate for structures built in plots of land bigger that 200 square metres.

An official said as there was no requirement for mortgage or occupancy certificate for plots smaller than 200 square metres, the applicants were building unauthorised constructions.

The GHMC had proposed that making 10 mortgage and obtaining occupancy certificate as mandatory for all buildings coming up on 100 square meters area to control unauthorized constructions. The proposal sent by GHMC in this regard is pending with the government.