Congress leader Shabbir Ali lists 43 ‘empty promises’, to write to KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader Shabbir Ali released a list of 43 “empty promises” and the government’s failure to deliver benefits to the poor people.

Mr Shabbir Ali, leader of Opposition in the Council, said he would be writing to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reply to the charges.

 

“It is a shame that the government has the money to spend on events like Global Entrepreneurship Summit and World Telugu Conference but not for social welfare pensions, which are pe-nding for three mon-ths,” he said.

He said that the National Council of Applied Economic Research survey report had ranked TS at No. 12 in corruption. The TRS government was “made a laughing stock in courts of law for a number of wrong and lopsided notifications issued by incompetent authorities,” he said.

The TRS government has cheated even the poor Dalit farmers after announcing that it would 1.5 lakh acres, he claimed. He said the government had so far given 8,000 acres.

Same was the case with 2BHK houses, 12 per cent Muslim reservation, 10 per cent reservations for Scheduled Tribes, KG to PG education, separate High Court, he said.

The Congress leader also added to the list the slow pace of work on irrigation projects, Mission Kakatiya and Bhagiratha, Bayyaram steel plant, jobs for youth, Pavala Vaddi loans to poor farmers and tuition fee reimbursements.

Mr Shabbir Ali said the CID reports on scams including  Ayyapa Society, Bodhan fake challans, Miyapur land, Eamcet paper leak, drugs racket were lying in the Secretariat without follow-up action.

“Most of the inquries have been halted midway, the reasons are unknown.” he alleged. 

