TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy focuses on reservations

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomes about 50 professionals who joined the Congress, at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the TRS government for its failure to implement its major electoral promise of giving 12 per cent reservation in jobs and education to Muslims.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the TRS would have no moral right to seek Muslim votes if it failed to implement the quota. He said promises made for improving the functioning of Wakf Board and Urdu Academy remained unfulfilled.

He was speaking after admitting about 50 personalities into the Congress, including former director of Door-darshan (Chennai) Shu-jath Ali, former railways senior PRO F.R. Michael, Air India’s Samuel Thomas, table tennis player Mohammed Ayub, former ACP Himayath Ali.

Mr Reddy said eminent personalities and intellectuals joining the Congress was a clear indication that the party’s mass appeal has strengthened and that it would bounce back to power in 2019 both in Telangana state and at the Centre.

He criticised the TRS government for not starting Metro Rail in the Old City. He asked why the people of Old City were being deprived of the benefits of Metro Rail.

Criticising minister K.T. Rama Rao’s “craving for publicity”, he said the minister was silent on starting Metro Rail works in the Old City.

Mr Reddy said the much-hyped double bedroom houses for the poor had remained a non-starter for the people of the Old City, especially Muslims.

He said that the Congress would conduct a tour of the Old City to check how many Muslims had got 2BHK houses.

He said the number of Muslim beneficiaries across the state was meagre compared to their percentage in the population and eligibility criteria.