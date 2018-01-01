search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah’s magic won’t work in Karnataka, says CM Siddarmaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 1:47 am IST
He said that Karnataka is a land of Sufi saints and sharanas who have propounded a secular philosophy through their preaching.
BJP national president Amit Shah, state president B. S. Yeddyurappa, party MP Ananth Kumar and others during a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Sunday said that the ruling party knows how to extinguish communal fires lit up by BJP national president Amit Shah, who is in the city to deliberate with state party leaders ahead of the Assembly elections.

He said that Karnataka is a land of Sufi saints and sharanas who have propounded a secular philosophy through their preaching. “Our government too is working on similar lines. We will surely uphold secular values and fight communal forces to stop them from succeeding."

 

Dismissing the BJP's challenge for the upcoming assembly polls next year, he said, “Shah's magic will not work here.”

Appealing to his supporters not to equate him with Dr Ambedkar or late chief minister Devraj Urs, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We are living in different eras and do not compare with such great personalities. I am Siddarmaiah. Let me be known and remembered only as Siddarmaiah.”

Tags: chief minister siddarmaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




