42 months have been like a maha yagna, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Mr Naidu said he would link the Godavari, Krishna, Penna and would cause a "Mahasangamam".
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu summed up his work in the last three and a half years in an open letter to the people on the occasion of the New Year.

“AP is a happening state. Our state has attracted the world's attention, and many countries are showing interest in working with us. The whole world is waiting for Amaravati,” Mr Naidu wrote.

 

He said the 42 months were like a maha yagna. The administration had run in mission mode and had got tremendous results and was a model for the country, Mr Naidu said. Even the President had shown his appreciation for development in the state, especially the prestigious Fibre Grid project, Mr Naidu.

He described the period 2004-2014 as a decade of betrayal. With the division of the state, “We have lost so much, we were forcefully thrown into a deep crisis:. But the state looked for opportunities in the crisis and is using it to build a world class capital city.”

“In spite of these troubles, the government has implemented a loan waiver for farmers, and increased the pension five times and has got surplus power by streamlining the system and made agriculture profitable. Mechanisation and natural and organic cultivation have been implemented adopting new technology. Agriculture has grown at a rate of 20.6 per cent as a result of all these efforts.”

Irrigation can be descri-bed as “before Pattiseema and after Pattiseema”, Mr Naidu said. Pattiseema was a gift for the delta.

Mr Naidu said he would link the Godavari, Krishna, Penna and would cause a "Mahasangamam".

Polavaram, which is a miracle in Indian irrigation history for the speed at which it has been constructed, will consolidate development of the state, he said.

