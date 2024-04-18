Politicians, Mainly Candidates, Buzz at Rama Navami Pandals

Vijayawada: Political leaders, mainly candidates of all political parties, joined Sri Rama Navami celebrations in various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Clearly, the impending 2024 general elections, found them making a beeline to Rama temples in their respective constituencies. The candidates avoided all politics, knowing fully well that they will be held responsible for violation of the election code of conduct.

Health minister Vidadala Rajini attended the Sitarama Kalyanam at the Omkara Kshetram in Guntur. She also participated in a Shobha Yatra by driving a tractor, which caught the attention of the masses. Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar and other YSRC leaders joined her. On the day, Rajini visited a majority of Rama Navami pandals in Guntur city.

Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh attended the Rama Navami celebrations at the Sitaramanjaneya Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri, apart from other places.

In Vijayawada, former minister and YSRC Vijayawada Central candidate Velampalli Srinivas Rao visited nearly a dozen Rama Navami pandals on Thursday in quick succession and organised an Annadanam.

Srinivas Rao went on to compare Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule to Rama Rajyam, asking people in the pandals to re-elect Jagan as the next Chief Minister for continuation of the Rama Rajyam.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Daggubati Purandeswari participated in the Sita Rama Kalyanam at the famous Ramalayam in Seethampeta area of Rajamahendravaram. Further, Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member and YSRC Rajamahendravaram Urban candidate Margani Bharat and his wife Mona performed Sitharama Kalyanam at Margani Estates in Rajamahendravaram.

Others who participated in the Rama Navami festivities are Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil, Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha, Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu, and Jana Sena Kakinada Rural candidate Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji).

In Visakhapatnam, various political leaders participated in the Kalyanotsavam at Ambika Bagh, including YSRC candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. On the occasion, he urged the Chief Minister to usher in Sri Rama Rajyam in Andhra Pradesh.