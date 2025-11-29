Political Storm Erupts In Odisha Over Security Cover For Naveen Patnaik’s Aide V.K. Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: A political firestorm has erupted in Odisha over the security provided to former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide V.K. Pandian during the previous BJD regime, with revelations that as many as 72 police personnel had been deployed for his protection.

The matter gained traction on Friday after law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, without naming Pandian directly, raised pointed questions in the State Assembly over the scale of security arrangements extended to the former bureaucrat-turned-political aide. His remarks triggered sharp political exchanges on Saturday, drawing strong reactions from both the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress accused the BJP-led state government of shielding Pandian, alleging a ‘tacit understanding’ between the ruling BJP and the BJD.

“There is no merit in these allegations; they are simply an attempt to divert public attention from the government’s failures. If 72 police personnel were deployed for Pandian’s security at the cost of the state exchequer, why has no investigation been launched? Where is Pandian, and why is he being kept away from public view? The so-called double-engine government is committing double fraud. Why has he not been brought under the purview of inquiry?” asked Congress leader Ashok Das.

Countering the charges, the BJP questioned the circumstances under which such extensive security was provided. “Who is Pandian? Why was he given such security?” BJP leader Saroj Padhi asked, asserting that a detailed investigation would be pursued and appropriate action taken when required.

Padhi further sharpened the attack on the BJD, saying, “Why are they reacting like this? The BJD has nothing left now. What more can you expect? Whenever an investigation has been needed, it has been conducted, and if needed again, it will be done. Given the internal turmoil within the BJD, there is even doubt about the party’s future existence. An investigation will definitely take place, and whoever is found guilty will face action.”