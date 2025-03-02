Political Row Erupts After Body Found in Suitcase in Haryana’s Rohtak

A body was found in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak, Haryana, on Monday, sparking a political row and an ongoing investigation. The body was discovered near the Sampla bus stand, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh confirmed that they received information about the body found inside a suitcase in the bushes along the highway. He stated, “The FSL team reached the spot, and further investigation will be conducted. It seems that the body was thrown here after the murder. Further investigation is underway.”

#WATCH | Haryana: A body was found in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak, earlier today. Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said, "We received information that a body was found inside a suitcase in the bushes along the highway. The FSL team reached the spot and further… https://t.co/1wcC45uNwX pic.twitter.com/VptNxDrtAi

Political tension escalated after Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra alleged that the victim was Himani Narwal, a Congress worker. "I have been informed that the body is of our worker Himani Narwal. This is extremely sad and shocking," Batra said. "An SIT should be formed in this matter, and strict action should be taken against the accused. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. She was a very active worker of the party."

The police are continuing their investigation to identify the victim and uncover the full details of the crime. Authorities are examining whether the murder could have political motives, given the allegations made by Congress leaders.