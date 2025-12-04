‘Political Protection for Criminals is Over’: Odisha CM Majhi Warns Lawbreakers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched a pointed attack on the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), declaring that the era of “political protection” for criminals in the state had ended and warning that offenders would now face imprisonment rather than patronage.

Replying to the debate on the home department in the State Assembly, Majhi said the “political license” once enjoyed by criminals under the previous regime had expired and would “never be renewed” under his government.

“The criminals who operated with political patronage must understand that their license has ended. It will never be renewed. Any attempt to create law and order disturbances will invite strict action and jail time,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government had maintained a strict non-interference policy in police functioning and ensured that even influential individuals and politicians accused in criminal cases had been brought to justice during his 18-month tenure.

Majhi cited official data to claim an overall decline in crime across multiple categories, including offences against women and children, theft, dacoity, riots, abduction, kidnapping, and cybercrime.

“I have given a free hand to the police to act independently. The results are visible in the improving law and order situation,” he said.

He further informed the House that the government was undertaking large-scale reforms to strengthen the police force, including filling vacant positions and modernising infrastructure.

“Police stations across the state have been provided with additional four-wheelers and modern equipment to improve efficiency. The Maoist menace has also been significantly contained,” Majhi added.

Highlighting his administration’s focus on employment generation, the Chief Minister said the government had set a target to provide 60,000 government jobs within the first two years of its tenure to empower the state’s youth.

“So far, over 37,000 youths have already been given appointment letters, and another 43,447 candidates will soon be absorbed across departments. We have also increased the upper age limit for government recruitment to 42 years to enable more aspirants to apply,” he said.



