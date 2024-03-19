Political Parties Set up Election Offices in Beach Area, Residents Upset

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam's iconic and picturesque beaches are now dotted with temporary election offices for political parties getting set for the 2024 mega elections.

There would be high activity in these areas for the next two months, unmindful of the presence of tourists, who come in for peace and relaxation. This would affect the tourism flow to the area.

Major political parties the YSRC, Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, BJP, the Jai Bharat National Party and the Congress are shifting their operations to areas near the beach.

While the picturesque location offers an advantage for campaigning, residents and hawkers who rely on the beach for their livelihood are not amused.

The YSRC's main office is in Madhurwada but its MLA and MP offices have recently moved to Beach Road to join the existing BJP office there.

TDP's office sits on the outskirts, while the Jai Bharat National Party office is located on MVP Double Road near the beach. The Jana Sena has its office away from the beach, at Madhurwada.

Parties see the beach area as a strategic location to leverage the high footfalls, traffic and the emotional-connect the people have with the area. Parties, however, have money to splurge and set up offices in prime areas.

Residents like Krishna Rao are worried, however. He stated, "We paid a premium for our beachside apartments to enjoy the good view and the cool breeze. "Large events create chaos. On such occasions, entry to the area gets restricted, passes are needed to enter our own localities and homes, and the whole area becomes overcrowded. We are sick of these unruly politicians."

Parvati, a hawker selling sweet corn near the beach, says, "Whenever there's a beachside event, they ask us to move our stalls away. When VVIPs like the chief minister come, they make us shut shop for days. Political meetings here will hurt our daily earnings. We depend more on the holiday crowds and tourists, who are in a mind to spend."

Interestingly, the recent shooting of a political meeting scene for actor Ram Charan's movie, Gamechanger, near the beach sparked public enthusiasm.

The question remains: Will this newfound political fervour translate into a smooth campaign season, or will it disrupt the lives of those who call the beach their home.