Political Leaders Condole Ajit Pawar's Death

28 Jan 2026 11:24 AM IST

Tributes are pouring in across party lines, with PM Narendra Modi describing him as a grassroots leader dedicated to the state's progress.

The tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati today, has shocked one and all. Tributes are pouring in across party lines, with PM Narendra Modi describing him as a grassroots leader dedicated to the state's progress.

Political rivals and allies alike have expressed profound grief over the loss of "Dada," a seasoned administrator who dominated Maharashtra's political landscape for decades. Thousands are expected to gather in his stronghold to pay their final respects.







