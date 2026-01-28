Political Leaders Condole Ajit Pawar's Death
Tributes are pouring in across party lines, with PM Narendra Modi describing him as a grassroots leader dedicated to the state's progress.
The tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati today, has shocked one and all. Tributes are pouring in across party lines, with PM Narendra Modi describing him as a grassroots leader dedicated to the state's progress.
Political rivals and allies alike have expressed profound grief over the loss of "Dada," a seasoned administrator who dominated Maharashtra's political landscape for decades. Thousands are expected to gather in his stronghold to pay their final respects.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story