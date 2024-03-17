Political Families’ Sway Continues in Kurnool, Nandyal Districts

Yellareddygari family, with its roots in Uravakonda of Anantapur, has a longstanding political legacy. Family members such as Y. Sitarami Reddy, Y. Sivarami Reddy, Y. Bala Nagi Reddy, Y. Sai Prasad Reddy and Y. Venkataram Reddy are all active in politics. Currently, Bala Nagi Reddy represents Mantralayam and Sai Prasad Reddy Adoni, both being under the YSR Congress banner.Similarly, Katasani family enjoys popularity in both districts, with Rambhupal Reddy serving as a senior legislator from Panyam and his brother Ramreddy representing Banaganapalle, both aligned with the ruling party.Shilpa family is renowned in Nandyal district for its political influence. Singareddy Mohan Reddy is a prominent member of the family. He served as Congress legislator from Nandyal constituency in 2004 and 2009. He later joined the opposition. His son, Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, currently holds the Nandyal assembly seat, while Mohan Reddy's brother Chakrapani Reddy is the sitting legislator of Srisailam.They are all in fray in the 2024 elections.However, some changes have taken place in Kurnool and Nandyal district, notable among them being retired IAS official A. Md. Imtiaz being fielded from Kurnool assembly segment, Dr. Adimulapu Satish from Kodumur, B. Virupakshi from Alur, and former MP Butta Renuka from Yemmiganur.City mayor B.Y. Ramaiah is being fielded from the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat after sitting MP Dr. S Sanjiv Kumar elected on YSRC ticket shifted his loyalties to the opposition. There is a change in Nandikotkur with former police officer T. Arthur being replaced by Dr. Sudheer Dara, while sitting legislators and parliament members have been retained for 2024 polls in other areas.Additionally, Kotla Jaysurya Prakasa Reddy, son of former chief minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, from Dhone; KE Shyam Babu from Pathikonda, Bhuma Akhila Priya from Allagadda, T.G. Bharat from Kurnool, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy from Srisailam, and Gowru Charitha Reddy from Panyam are contesting on the opposition party tickets.