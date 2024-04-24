Adilabad: The Ramagundam police arrested the owners of Ultimate Energy Resource Private Limited for faking fingerprints to avail of benefits of the Pradhan Mantra Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKKY). The accused were identified as Mallikarjun of Hyderabad, Salim Jafar and Venkatesh of Narsampet and Devender of Mancherial.

Police recovered fake fingerprints, material used for fingerprints and attendance register and documents, laptop and biometric machine. Devender was incharge of the skill development centre of Ultimate Energy Resource, Private Limited.

The company has offices in Madhurangar in Hyderabad, Mancherial, Huzurnagar and Jangoan and reportedly trains 320 unemployed youths every year at each centre. The Centre pays Rs.13,000 for imparting skill training to each unemployed youth.

The issue came to light after raiding the Mancherial centre. Police said 300 unemployed youths were enrolled at the Mancherial but only 50 were attending classes. This resulted in the centre getting a smaller compensation, and hit upon faking the attendance to make more money.

The staff began registered fake fingerprints of the students to increase the fee from the Centre. On getting information about the scam, Ramagundam police commissioner M. Srinivas formed a task force and conducted a raid on the Mancherial centre.