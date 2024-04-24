Police unearth scam in PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana in Mancherial

The arrested persons were Mallikarjun of Hyderabad, Salim Jafar and Venkatesh of Narsampet and Devender of Mancherial and fake biometric data and device, attendance records and a laptop were seized from the skill development centre run by Ultimate Energy Resource Private Limited. Devender was working as the incharge of the centre.The issue came to light after raiding the Mancherial centre of the company which was imparting skills to the unemployed under the Central scheme. The company is running its offices in Madhurangar in Hyderabad, Mancherial, Huzurnagar and Jangoan. Each centre had been training 320 youths every year since 2020 and the Central government will pay `13,000 for each trainee candidate.About 300 youths enrolled at the centre in Mancherial. But only 50 were attending daily. But the centre run by Mallikharjun managed to get full funds including the names of 250 absent enrollees by submitting fake attendance and fingerprints to the resource centre.After a complaint, Ramagundm police commissioner M. Srinivas formed a task force team and raided the skill development centre where they seized the material and records used for the scam on Tuesday. The CP said the main accused in the scam Sahil of Bhopal and Avunuri Srinivas of Hyderabad will be arrested soon.