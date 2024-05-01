Police Took Krishank into Custody at Panthangi Toll Plaza

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: The police on Wednesday took BRS leader Manne Krishank into custody at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal.

The police stopped the SUV, in which Krishank was travelling at the toll plaza and took him into custody at 11 am. They also took him to Choutuppal police station in his vehicle.

After news was flashed in the media, messages went viral in the WhatsApp groups of the BRS asking the party members to come to the Choutuppal police station.

To avoid any disturbance, police shifted Krishank to Osmania University police station, where a case was reportedly filed against him for allegedly posting a fake letter of the OU chief warden and terming the letter posted by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on OU hostels’ closure as fake in his X account.

On his X account, Krishank alleged that he was detained at the toll plaza while returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem. Police stopped his vehicle at the Panthangi toll plaza and made him wait for 30 minutes citing the arrival of higher officials.

It may be recalled that on Monday, university chief warden G. Srinivas had issued a circular informing students about closure of hostels and messes from May 1 to 31 citing shortage of water and electricity owing to severe summer, which sparked a political row between ruling Congress and opposition BRS.

Both the water board and the power distribution company said there had been no break in service to the university campus. Following this, the university issued a show-cause notice to the chief warden.

The university stated that that there was no such shortage of water and electricity supply in the university premises and termed the circular ‘unwarranted’ and ‘misleading’. The chief warden was asked to submit an explanation for issuing such a circular.