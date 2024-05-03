Police to Seek Permission to Reopen Rohit Vemula Suicide Case for Further Investigation

Hyderabad: The police said on Friday that they would file a petition before the court seeking permission to re-open the suicide case of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohit Vemula for further investigation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta said in a release that the final closure report was filed in the jurisdictional court on March 21, by the investigation officer.

As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of Vemula on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit further investigation into the case.



“It is to state that the investigation officer in the case was the assistant commissioner of police, Madhapur, and the final closure report in the case was prepared before November 2023 based on the investigation conducted," the DGP said.



