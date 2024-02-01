Police to Enforce Rules Against High Sound Volume of DJs

Nizamabad: The police department has warned the public against use of high decibel sound in DJ programmes and processions under the Nizamabad commissionerate limits with immediate effect.

Police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shinganevar issued orders to this effect on Thursday. “High volume of DJ sounds is adversely affecting the people, particularly the elderly, children and patients. Use of high volume sounds by DJs, function halls, hotels and other places is disturbing the neighbours and other people,” he said.

In residential areas, 55 decibels during day time and 45 decibels during night time are permitted. In commercial areas, it is 65 at day time and 55 at night time. In industrial areas, it is 75 decibels during day time and 65 decibels during night time.

For silence zones, both for public gatherings and processions, the sound limit is restricted to 50 decibels during day time and 40 decibels at night.

The rule violations are punishable under section 188 IPC and section 76 of the Hyderabad city police Act. Managements of function halls and organisers of events are directed to strictly follow the sound limit orders.

The CP said event organisers should take prior permission from ACPs if the gatherings consist of 500 or more people. If the gathering is more, the organisers should take permission from the Commissioner of Police office at least 72 hours prior to the event.

“The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 will be strictly implemented,” he said, adding that offensive weapons and inflammatory objects should not be used during the events. No provocative speech or slogan would be allowed.