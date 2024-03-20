Police Surveillance Intensified Along Rivers Pranahitha and Godavari After Encounter on State Borders

Adilabad: Police have intensified surveillance along the rivers Pranahitha and Godavari - sharing borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh - following an encounter that killed four Maoists on the state borders in the early morning Wednesday.





Police heads of Gadchiroli, Bijapur and Ramagundam participated in the meeting.

The four Maoists were divisional committee member Vargeesh (secretary of Mangi Indravelli area committee) and member of Komaram Bheem Mancherial divisional committee and another divisional committee member Magthu, who was secretary of Sirpur–Chennur area committee and platoon members Kursaga Raju and Kudimetha Venkatesh.The four collectively carried a cash reward of `36 lakh on their heads, as announced by the Maharashtra government. Vergheesh and Mangthu had been looking after the Maoists' activities in the erstwhile Adilabad district for some time.Among the dead, two Maoists were functioning as secretaries of one each divisional committees in Adilabad district. The Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhoopalapalli and Mulugu districts are sharing borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.Police said they have learnt that a contingent of Maoists has crossed River Pranahitha and entered Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.The security forces of the three states have been engaged in coordinated efforts to control Maoist movements. Ramagundam police commissioner Srinivas is leading the operations.Police identified some Maoist-affected and sensitive villages in the Chennur assembly constituency that shares borders with Maharashtra.Recently, an inter-state police meeting was held in Jaipur for coordinated efforts to control the Maoist movements along the border region in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections.The Greyhound police have intensified combing operations in the forests along River Pranahitha.Atram Shobhan alias Charles, who was acting as a commander of Mangi Dalam, had been killed in a police encounter in the forests along the state borders on June 17, 2016. He was active in the forest areas in Tiryani mandal and had tried to recruit youth into the Maoist dalam.Ramagundam commissioner Srinivas said they were closely monitoring the Maoist-affected villages.These problematic and sensitive villages share borders with Maharashtra, he said, and added that they were also focusing on movements of strangers entering Mancherial and Peddapalli districts by crossing rivers Pranahitha and Godavari.