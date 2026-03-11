Police Summon Humayun Kabir’s Wife In Encroachment Case; Suspended MLA Challenges Order

BERHAMPORE: Shaktipur police station in Murshidabad district summoned Mrs. Merra Sultana, the wife of the suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to appear within 12 noon on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that earlier land and land reform department issued show cause notice to Mrs Meera Sultana as she reportedly encroached government wet land and built her house but she never responded, now police summoned her.

But the founder chairman of Aam Janata Unnayan party Humayun Kabir challenged and defied police order and said "my wife will not appear at the police station, whether she is a criminal? actually ruling Trinamul congress failed to combat me politically so they maligned my image and disturbing my wife, daughter in various filthy non existed issues" Now both aunt and nephew (read Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew cousin Abhishek Bandopadhyay) compelled to swallow pain killer tablets to treat me, however they will have proper lessons very soon"It may be mentioned that police already freeze properties worth rupees fourteen crores of his daughters, son in law and their members properties in NDPS act case.

Surprisingly congress leader Adhir Chowdhury expressed grave concern and Solidarity on Humayun Kabir also, Adhir Chowdhury said "actually police are trying hard to pressurize Humayun Kabir, so they disturbing his family members at all "