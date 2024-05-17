Police Shift JC Family Members to Hyderabad

Kurnool: Under dramatic circumstances, the police have shifted the family members of J.C. Diwakar Reddy to Hyderabad amid tight security in Tadipatri.

J.C. Diwakar Reddy, his son JC Pawan Kumar Reddy and other family members were relocated due to the serious illness of J.C. Prabhakar Reddy's wife and sister.

Despite the plea, the police barred JC Diwakar Reddy's aides from entering the house, leading to J.C. Pawan Kumar Reddy's arrest when he attempted to enter the rooms and care for his ailing mother.

Facing mounting pressure, the authorities opted to relocate the JC family to Hyderabad under heavy security.