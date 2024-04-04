Hyderabad: The special operation team (SOT) Maheshwaram arrested four interstate cheaters and seized Rs 25 lakh counterfeit currency from their possession.

The accused who belonged to Maharashtra came to the city in a car bearing number MH-01-AV-5623 were arrested on Errakunta Crossroads in Balapur on Wednesday.

During interrogation the accused confessed that they came with a pretext to cheat innocent people on the guise of exchanging original currency notes promising to provide thrice amount in the form of fake currency notes, Balapur police said.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Harun (40) Sayyed Sagir (30), Zaker Sayyad (35) and Ali Aftab Aktar (36) all natives of Maharashtra.