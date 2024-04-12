Top
Police Seize Cash from YV Aide

11 April 2024 7:13 PM GMT
Police Seize Cash from YV Aide
Dasarathrami Reddy, the press secretary, had been carrying the cash in the dashboard of the vehicle in which he had been travelling. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have seized ₹5 lakh from Dasarathrami Reddy, the press secretary of Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Wednesday evening at the MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam.

Dasarathrami Reddy, the press secretary, had been carrying the cash in the dashboard of the vehicle in which he had been travelling.

When police questioned him, Dasarathrami Reddy said he had been carrying the cash towards purchasing a house. But he failed to show any documents related to his claim.

Visakhapatnam police have seized the cash and registered a case.

