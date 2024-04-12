Police Seize Cash from YV Aide

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have seized ₹5 lakh from Dasarathrami Reddy, the press secretary of Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Wednesday evening at the MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam.

Dasarathrami Reddy, the press secretary, had been carrying the cash in the dashboard of the vehicle in which he had been travelling.

When police questioned him, Dasarathrami Reddy said he had been carrying the cash towards purchasing a house. But he failed to show any documents related to his claim.

Visakhapatnam police have seized the cash and registered a case.