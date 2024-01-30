Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy; Arrest Made, Accomplices Absconding

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police rescued a six-year-old boy from the clutches of his kidnappers from the Hayathnagar labour adda on Tuesday. They had kidnapped the child when his mother had gone for a medical check-up at the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj.

South zone DCP P. Sai Chaitanya said Nalgonda natives Orusu Venkanna, 30 and his wife Kavitha, 26 had been arrested and Dasaram Raju, 26, and his wife Kamalamma, 23, were absconding.

Police said the accused found the child, Shiva Kumar, was playing outside at the Petlaburj hospital. They waited till his nine-month pregnant mother Kurva Geeta, 26, went inside for a check-up, lured the child a chocolate and made off with him in an autorickshaw to their house in Pedda Amberpet. On finding the child missing, Geeta lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on investigation, the police arrested Venkanna and Kavitha and rescued the child. The couple had three daughters and wanted a son and had kidnapped Shiva Kumar, police said. The idea to kidnap the child was that of the absconding accused Raju and Venkanna had paid him Rs 60,000 out of a Rs 1 lakh deal.