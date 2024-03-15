Police Remand Report Nails Praneeth Rao's Misdeeds

Hyderabad: The suspended DSP (SIB) D. Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao misused his powers by occupying two rooms and operated 17 computers with dedicated leased lines with internet in tapping phones of opposition party leaders and others, Panjagutta police said in their remand report that was submitted to a court.

The report said that Praneeth Rao stating that the accused had developed unknown profiles and monitored them by tapping phones in SIB office, from where he also removed records, both in their physical and soft forms. He abused his official position and copied intelligence information into his personal drives, most likely in collusion with his unknown associates in order to shield his criminal activities and later dismantled systems.

On establishing prima facie of the offence, Rao was cognizable and punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment.

Panjagutta police are expected to file a petition seeking police custody of the accused for questioning him in connection with all his criminal activities. Reportedly, Panjagutta police have retrieved WhatsApp data from his mobile phones, which allegedly revealed that Rao shared data of phone tapping of several opposition leaders with his senior officers and BRS leaders.

The police will grill the accused based on data the police have collected during their investigation.