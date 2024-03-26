Top
Home » Nation

Police Recover Hard Disks Thrown in Musi

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 March 2024 7:17 PM GMT
Police Recover Hard Disks Thrown in Musi
x
Suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) D. Praneeth Kumar. (File Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Police teams reportedly found the hard disks that were thrown in the Musi river by suspended SIB DSP D. Praneeth Rao, after the BRS lost power in the recent Assembly elections.

City cyberpolice teams are working on the disks to retrieve the data about the massive phone-tapping operation that was in place during the tenure of the BRS government. When the BRS lost the polls, the operation was suspended and all equipment destroyed to erase the evidence.

Police are likely to file a petition seeking the custody of accusing additional DSP rank officers M. Thirupatanna and Nayini Bhujanga Rao for questioning. Both officers are in the Chanchalguda central jail.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
SIB DSP D. Praneeth Rao Telangana telangana news telangana crime news telangana special news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X