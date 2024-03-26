Hyderabad: Police teams reportedly found the hard disks that were thrown in the Musi river by suspended SIB DSP D. Praneeth Rao, after the BRS lost power in the recent Assembly elections.

City cyberpolice teams are working on the disks to retrieve the data about the massive phone-tapping operation that was in place during the tenure of the BRS government. When the BRS lost the polls, the operation was suspended and all equipment destroyed to erase the evidence.

Police are likely to file a petition seeking the custody of accusing additional DSP rank officers M. Thirupatanna and Nayini Bhujanga Rao for questioning. Both officers are in the Chanchalguda central jail.