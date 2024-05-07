Police recover 166 stolen, lost mobile phones of railway passengers

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Secunderabad Division Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered 166 stolen or lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identify Register Portal (C.E.I.R.) portal of DOT. The recovered phones were handed over to bonafide owners.



On 19th April 2023, the Central Equipment Identify Register Portal started in Telangana and the RPS Secunderabad has recovered a total 166 stolen or lost mobiles till now. As per instructions of Additional Director-General of Police, Railways, Mahesh Bhagwat, who earlier worked as State Nodal Officer of CEIR portal, a special team has been formed under supervision officer of DSRP Urban S.N Jawed and recovered 166 mobiles in which 14 mobiles recovered in this month in the limits of RPS Secunderabad

The other phones recovered included reported cases and Mee Seva applications through CEIR portal along with handsets recovered from other States - Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The mobile phones are either stolen during the journey from passengers, who were sitting on the foot board or window side where they have misplaced phones or some unidentified offenders either snatched or stolen it. “We request the Railway passengers to be careful about their belongings and if any mobile phone theft occurs in railway stations then block your mobile phones with IMEI numbers in CEIR portal immediately by log in at www.ceir.gov.in,” an official said.

Passengers, who lost mobiles should immediately contact the nearest police station in order to block IMEI using CEIR portal and further track the phone, unblock and hand it over to owners.

Mahesh Bhagwat and Secunderabad Division SP, Shaik Salima, appreciated the special team for recovering 166 phones in the limits of RPS Secunderabad since launch of the portal.