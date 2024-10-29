Police Probe Pro-Pak Video on OFK Blast

Bhopal: The Central intelligence agencies and police began investigation after a video of the Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) along with a pro-Pakistan post surfaced on social media.

The development comes a week after the October 22 blast in the bomb making unit of the factory in which two employees were killed and a dozen others injured, sources said.

“We have taken note of the video and the post. A probe has begun to ascertain if the handler of the video has posted it on social media platform X in India or abroad”, Jabalpur district additional superintendent of police Samar Verma said on Monday.

A 0.27 second-video was uploaded on the X account “Pakistan Zindabad” along with a post that read “It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance Factory, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken, the wisdom is yours”.

In the video, the main gate number of OFK was seen along with a Pakistan flag with Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga’s song in the background. The song was used in the Pakistan army’s official YouTube channel.

“But it is not clear from the post what message the handler of the video wants to send. We are trying to decode it,” Verma said.