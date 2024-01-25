Police Medals: Telangana Gets 20, Andhra Pradesh 9

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced police medals for the police, fire service, Home Guards and defence officials.

Gallantry awards would be given to as many as 1,132 people. Of them, 275 are police medals for gallantry, two are President Medals for Gallantry, 102 Rashtrapati Visishta Seva Pataks, 753 would be Police Visisht Seva (Medal for meritorious service) medals.

Of the 277 gallantry awards declared, a maximum of 72 personnel belong to Jammu and Kashmir, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 23 from Jharkhand and 18 from Maharashtra. Sixty five personnel from CRPF, 21 from Sashastra Seema Bal were also chosen for presenting the awards.

Over 119 personnel discharging duties in the Left wing extremist affected regions and 133 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir also would be given the awards.

Coming to the Telugu states, 20 from Telangana and nine from Andhra Pradesh bagged the awards.

Nine personnel from Andhra Pradesh would be awarded the Police Visisht Seva medals. Of the 20 from Telangana, six were picked for Medal for Gallantry, two for Rashtrapati Visishit Seva awards, 12 for Visisht Seva medals.

Telangana Additional DGP Soumya Mishra, Devendra Singh Chauhan have been chosen for the Rashtrapati Visisht Seva Medals.