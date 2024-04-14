Top
Home » Nation

AP CM Jagan’s Bus Yatra to Resume from Monday: Sajjala

Nation
Srinivas
14 April 2024 8:12 AM GMT
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government cannot put the lives of employees in peril by forcing them hold the gram panchayat polls. ysrcongress.com
x
YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday night was a pre-planned murder attempt.

“It’s not an ordinary incident and we have a strong suspicion that an air gun might have been used to execute the plan,” he said addressing a press conference at the party head office in Tadepalli. Stating that there was no need for the YSRCP to get votes based on sympathy in the elections, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has blessings of the God and people in the State.

Since the TDP was facing problems because of overwhelming response from the people during the bus undertaken by Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was instigating people during his speeches. Accordingly, the attack was carried out on Jagan Mohan Reddy during the bus yatra.

Following advice from doctors, Jagan Mohan Reddy took a break on Sunday and the bus yatra will resume from Monday. Based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, who also suffered an injury in Saturday’s attack, the police expedited investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YSRCP AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bus yatra Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Attack on AP CM Jagan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X