Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday night was a pre-planned murder attempt.



“It’s not an ordinary incident and we have a strong suspicion that an air gun might have been used to execute the plan,” he said addressing a press conference at the party head office in Tadepalli. Stating that there was no need for the YSRCP to get votes based on sympathy in the elections, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has blessings of the God and people in the State.

Since the TDP was facing problems because of overwhelming response from the people during the bus undertaken by Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was instigating people during his speeches. Accordingly, the attack was carried out on Jagan Mohan Reddy during the bus yatra.

Following advice from doctors, Jagan Mohan Reddy took a break on Sunday and the bus yatra will resume from Monday. Based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, who also suffered an injury in Saturday’s attack, the police expedited investigation.