Police Halt BJP's Paribartan Yatra in Murshidabad; Scuffle Erupts

BERHAMPORE: Police stopped BJP, s Paribartan yatra at Burwan Murshidabad on Friday. As a result, BJP workers led by the Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar engaged verbal duel and scuffle started at Jalibgan more after a short period of time.

At first BJP organised a meeting at Andi Kali bari more and later they started their paribartan yatra amid fanfare on the way to Berhampore but police stopped the yatra midway in pretext of law-and-order situation.

BJP Berhampore unit president Moloy Mahajan said “we earlier taken permission and intimated police our root and our paribartan yatra is totally peaceful but police stopped us arbitrarily."

Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said "they failed to employ local youths and stopped our programmes but we Will combat legally later."

On the other hand, Trinamul congress Burwan President Mahe Alam said “BJP fumed communal harmony in the peaceful Burwan, so police took action accordingly.