Police Deny Permission For BJP Yatra In Chennai

DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 2:52 PM GMT
BJP State President K Annamalai (Image:DC)

Chennai: The ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ state-wide yatra of BJP State President K Annamalai that has already covered 189 Assembly constituencies since July 29, when it was flagged off from Rameswaram, had been denied permission in Chennai.

The police had cited traffic issues to not allow the yatra to be undertaken in the State capital, BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad said in a statement on Thursday.

The BJP had planned to organize a meeting in Chennai with party national president J P Nadda addressing the crowd.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
