Police Custody for CM-attack Accused Satish Kumar for Three Days

Vijayawada: The metropolitan magistrate’s court here on Wednesday granted three days’ police custody for Vemula Satish Kumar, first accused in the stone pelting on CM case, from 10.30 am on April 25 till 5 pm April 27.

The court, in response to a plea from the assistant commissioner of police, north division Vijayawada, imposed a series of conditions for further examination of the accused to enable the police to get more details about the suspected plot.



The court directed the ACP to interrogate the accused in the presence of one of his male family members. “Do not adopt any coercive or third degree methods.”



The court said the accused was at liberty to engage the services of an advocate of his choice during the interrogation. “The accused must be provided sufficient food and shelter. No threat or coercion should be made on the accused and the police should produce the accused before the court on or before April 27, 5 pm.”



The accused was produced before the court on April 18 before he was sent to judicial custody till May 2 for the offenses booked under sections 307 and 20 (B) of IPC.



“The voluntary confession of the accused at the time of arrest revealed that there was a conspiracy to kill the CM (Jagan Reddy). Unless the accused is taken into police custody, it might not be possible for the investigating agency to find out the details of the criminal conspiracy,” the court felt.



