Police Crackdown on Ganja Smuggling

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police intensified raids to curb the smuggling of ganja in the district. In the wake of rise in smuggling of the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Nizamabad district, police seized ganja in several incidents and arrested the smugglers. As few youths were involved in criminal cases under the influence of ganja, police higher-ups issued orders to deal strictly with the ganja transportation in the district. Due to the interstate border of Maharashtra, the Nizamabad district became prone to ganja smuggling.