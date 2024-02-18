Top
Home » Nation

Police Crackdown on Ganja Smuggling

Nation
DC Correspondent
17 Feb 2024 7:54 PM GMT
Police Crackdown on Ganja Smuggling
x
Due to the interstate border of Maharashtra, the Nizamabad district became prone to ganja smuggling. (Representative Image: DC)

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police intensified raids to curb the smuggling of ganja in the district. In the wake of rise in smuggling of the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Nizamabad district, police seized ganja in several incidents and arrested the smugglers. As few youths were involved in criminal cases under the influence of ganja, police higher-ups issued orders to deal strictly with the ganja transportation in the district. Due to the interstate border of Maharashtra, the Nizamabad district became prone to ganja smuggling.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nizamabad Telangana Telangana News Telangana crime news 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X