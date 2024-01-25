Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Operations in Kurnool District

Kurnool: Eleven cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 14 persons, along with the confiscation of 56 litres of illicit liquor and destruction of about 800 litres of jaggery wash by SEB police in nandyal mandal.

The civil police officials and SEB officers conducted raids in Mahanandi, Atmakuru, Velugodu, Midthuru, Nandikotkur, Allagadda, Banaganapalli and Nandyal. Additionally, six cases were registered and 110 liquor bottles were seized.

To address road safety concerns, 12 people were booked under drink-and-drive violation. In the district, nine people were bound over by the Executive Magistrate as part of measures for the 2024 polls on Tuesday. Vehicle checks have been intensified at National Highway, State Highway check posts, and other routes to prevent the illegal transportation of ganja, illicit liquor and narcotics.

District Additional SP G. Venkataramudu conducted a review meeting on Wednesday with the newly transferred officials of Special Enforcement Bureaus of Nandyal district. During the meeting, he emphasised the identification and eradication of newly identified illicit liquor brewing areas within their respective stations in the district.

In Kurnool, the Aspari police conducted raids in Kairuppala village and destroyed 100 litres of jaggery wash and seized 30 liquor bottles. Further, in Bangarupet area in Kurnool town, 1,200 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 130 litres of illicit liquor and 500 kg of black jaggery being seized