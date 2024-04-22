Police Booked Case against Raja Singh and others for violating MCC

Hyderabad: The city police booked a suo moto case against Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a Shobha Yatra organized in connection with Sri Rama Navami a few days ago.



In his suo moto complaint, Sultan Bazaar Sub-Inspector of Police G Madhusudhan said Raja Singh was supposed to conclude a public meeting by 10 pm on April 17 but the MLA along with one Shailender and other organizers created nuisance at 11.15 pm using DJ sound delivering speeches beyond allotted time and violated MCC rules enforced in view of Lok Sabha elections.

The Sultan Bazaar police booked the case against them under relevant provisions of Section 188 and 290 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 34 and 21/76 CPA and took up investigation.

Raja Singh organized Shobha Yatra on April 17 that started from Akaspuri in Dhoolpet and culminated at Hanuman Vyayamshala near Koti with a public meeting.