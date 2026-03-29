Police Aspirant Dies After Collapsing During Recruitment Test

Mumbai: A 23-year-old police job aspirant from Buldhana died on Saturday after collapsing during a physical endurance test for the Maharashtra State Police recruitment drive. The candidate, identified as Purushottam Bhimrao Burkul, fell unconscious while running the 1,600-metre race at the Police Headquarters in Pune and was declared dead at Sassoon Hospital.

According to officials, the recruitment process to fill 130 posts of prison guards under the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services began on March 13. As part of the selection procedure, candidates have been undergoing physical measurements and field tests in Pune.

On Saturday morning, Burkul, a native of Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district, was participating in the 1,600-metre running test. He started strong, completing three laps . However, he reportedly collapsed during the fourth after reportedly suffering an epileptic seizure.

Other candidates alerted officials, and the on-ground medical team conducted a preliminary examination. At that time, it was found that his heartbeat had slowed down, making it clear that the situation was critical. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital. However, after an examination, doctors declared him dead before treatment could even begin.

“Burkul had participated in this recruitment drive with the dream of becoming a policeman and had worked hard for it. However, destiny had other plans, and his dream remained unfulfilled,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil.

The family has been informed, and further legal procedures are underway. Shivajinagar Police Station has registered a case of accidental death.