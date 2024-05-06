Police Arrest Person for Cheating 16 MNC Job Aspirants

Hyderabad: Cybercrime cops arrested one S. Mahesh Rao from Bengaluru for cheating 16 MNC job aspirants across the country. They had collected Rs 46.19 lakh from a victim from Yousufguda. Mahesh would conduct purported job interviews and provide forged appointment letters of reputed companies.



The Yousufguda resident told the police that he had contacted Mahesh after he noticed an advertisement on a social messaging platform. The accused assured the victim of a better job for him and seven friends. After collecting the money, Mahesh could not be contacted, cybercrimes DCP Dara Kavitha said.

She said that Mahesh may have cheated more persons. To gain the confidence of the victims. Police seized three mobile phones from Mahesh and retrieved data to identify his involvement in similar offences.