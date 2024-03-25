Police Arrest Financier for Assaulting Auto Driver

Hyderabad: The Tandur police on Monday arrested financier M. Ravi for assaulting an autorickshaw driver who had fallen behind in paying the interest on a Rs 5,000 loan. The police had booked a case after a video showing the financier assaulting the driver, Balaiah, went viral on social media.



Police said that Balaiah could not make interest payments due to financial issues. for three months. Following this, Ravi called Balaiah home and assaulted him. The assault was filmed and posted on social media.





