Police Arrest Driver in Jubilee Hills Hit And Run Case

In a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 31-year-old bouncer Lingala Tarakam, and critically injured his co-worker, the Jubilee Hills police arrested the driver along with four others on Thursday.The accused, K. Rithvik Reddy, who was in an inebriated condition, driving back in his black Verna from Gachibowli with his his friends Vaishnavi, Lokeshwar Rao, Abhilash and Aniket and hit the victim Tarakam and pillion-rider Esu Raju.Tarakam, who was riding the bike, suffered multiple head injuries and succumbed to injuries while his co-bouncer Raju is in a critical condition undergoing treatment in a private hospital.If the victim had worn a helmet, he would have survived the accident as he suffered injuries only on the head, said a police officer.Rithvik, a resident of Tukaram Gate, secured a job in Amazon on Tuesday and went to Gachibowli to give a treat to his friends. At 10.30 pm, he picked up his friends, and went to a bar in Gachibowli and celebrated his job by consuming alcohol. At 4 am on Wednesday, they had biryani at a biryani point in Gachibowli.Tarakam and Esu Raju, both bouncers in Snort Pub, Nova Hotel in Madhavpur, finished their work. They had breakfast at a tiffin centre close to the hotel at 5 am and were returning home when Rithvik Reddy, who was drunk was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner, hit the bikers at Swadeshi junction turning on Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills.Tarakam was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife, 11-month-old child and his mother.The accused and his friends panicked after the accident and fled to Rithvik’s cousin Suresh’s house where they dumped the black Verna and returned back home in Suresh’s car, police said. However, the police identified the accused by his vehicle number after watching the CCTV cameras and arrested all of them on the same night in SR Nagar.According to Jubilee Hills ACP Katta Hari Prasad, “Tarak Ram lost his life on the spot and Esu Raju was seriously injured in the hit-and-run case. Rithvik Reddy absconded in the fear of being caught by the police and hid his car at his cousin’s place in BHEL. We searched for the accused and arrested them based on the CCTV footage.”“We registered cases for death due to rash and negligent driving endangering human lives against Rithvik Reddy. Besides this, a case under the MV Act has been registered, cases of abetting the accused have been registered against others,” Hari Prasad said..