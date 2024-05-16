PoK is Part of India, We Will Take it, Says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and vowed to take it over from the neighbouring country. He also underlined that what earlier used to happen in the Indian side of Kashmir, now happen in the PoK.

Attacking Congress and National Conference leaders, Mr Shah told a Lok Sabha Election campaign rally at Serampore in Hooghly, “Isn't PoK a part of India? Mani Shankar Aiyyar and Farukh Abdullah try to scare us. Their job is to scare our country saying: Don't talk about Kashmir because Pakistan has atom bomb."

He added, “I want to make it clear to Rahul Baba and Mamata Banerjee, you can feel scared if you want to but PoK belongs to India and we will certainly take over it.” Referring the change in the situation in the valley, the union home minister pointed out, “When INDI alliance ruled, shutdown used to happen in our Kashmir.”

He elaborated, “Now see the influence of Modiji. Shutdown does not happen in the Indian part of Kashmir. It happens in the PoK. Earlier slogans of ‘Azadi’ were raised this side of Kashmir. Now it happens in the PoK. Earlier stone pelting happened here. Now it happens there.”

Calling the INDIA partners “Parivaarvadi Parties” for promoting their young scions to CM posts in their states Mr Shah also mocked the West Bengal CM as Hirak Rani taking a cue from Hirak Rajar Deshe, a famous Bengali movie for children by Oscar winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

“Satyajit Ray was a big personality in the film industry. He had made a famous film, Hirak Rajar Deshe. But when Mamataji’s rule began, Satyajitda was not there, otherwise, he would have made a movie named as, Hirak Rani instead of Hirak Rajar Deshe. It is Mamata Banerjee who is Hirak Rani,” Mr Shah remarked sarcastically.

In a stern warning to over corruption, the BJP heavyweight told the Trinamul Congress supremo, “Mamata Didi, listen to me, whoever is involved in corruption will go to jail. You can not stop it. Modiji has promised to send those, involved in scams totalling ₹12 lakh crores, to jail. Be it coal and cattle smuggling scams or infiltration, none will be spared irrespective of how big the individual is. Even if you keep them hidden under you Pallu, we will catch them.”