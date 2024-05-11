PoJK erupts; one police official killed, scores of people injured in clashes

Srinagar: Almost all cities and towns of Pakistan -occupied-Jammu and Kashmir including capital Muzaffarabad witnessed massive anti-government protests on Saturday, leaving, at least, one police official dead and scores others including security personnel and protesters injured.



Demanding an end to exploitation of the held territory 's natural resources, implementation of AJK high court's order on the use of hydroelectric projects, involvement of indigenous population in decision-making and resources management, reduced power tariffs and control over rising prices of the essential commodities particularly thevweat floor, protection of environment and unconstitutional release of arrested leaders, thousands of people matched towards Muzaffarabad from various places including the towns of Dhirkote, Palandari, Bagh, Mirpur, Chinari, and Rawlakote, reports received here from across the Line of Control (LoC) said.



They were soon met by riot police and, at places, by the Pakistan army personnel leading to clashes between the two sides, the reports said. Quoting witnesses, the reports said that the protesters removed barricades and other hurdles laid by the security forces to stop them from marching towards Muzaffarabad. The police fired their rifles and teargas canisters and also used bamboo sticks to break up the protests.



Scores of protesters and uniformed men were injured in these clashes, the reports said. About forty injured people have been admitted to the district hospital at Kotli alone, a report said, adding that among them are 28 civilians and 12 policemen. One person fell in River Jhelum near Muzaffarabad while trying to escape police action, the witnesses told local media. He was later evacuated to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries.



One police official who was injured in firing by a group of protesters called miscreants by the government authorities at Islamgarh near Mirpur town on Friday has succumbed in a hospital, the officials in Muzaffarabad said.



Muzaffarabad 's Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Janjua told reporters that 28 people have been arrested. However, the Joint Action Committee of various political parties and other groups which is spearheading the protests has claimed that, at least, sixty people have been arrested and 36 injured in police action in past two days.





